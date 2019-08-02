UAE announces four day holiday for Eid Al Adha 2019

Eid Al Adha is one of the two major festivals in Islam, celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Eid Al Adha, or the ‘festival of sacrifice’, marks the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son out of faith in Allah. The festival is celebrated by the 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced a four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for the private and public sectors.The holiday of Eid Al Adha will begin on the 9th of the Zul Hijjah and last until the 12th. The Zul Hijjah moon was sighted on Thursday evening in Saudi Arabia, indicating that Friday, August 2, would be the first day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah. Eid Al Adha, therefore, will begin on August 11.

Public and private sector employees in UAE will enjoy holidays from Zul Hijjah 9 (August 10) until Zul Hijjah 12 (August 13).

Earlier this year, the UAE Cabinet had announced that both public and private sectors will have the same number of official holidays.