UAE announces huge employment opportunities; Here’s how to apply

UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has announced that 2,000 job opportunities would be created within 100 days due to the accelerators that implemented in the fields of electricity and energy.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said that the accelerators were launched to achieve the target of the national agenda, which is to raise the number of Emiratis working in the sector to 5 per cent by 2021.

Additionally, the ministry added on its official twitter account that it will organise a recruitment fair in September for Emiratis in the energy and electricity sector.