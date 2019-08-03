Actress Neha Dhupia shares breastfeeding campaign video : Watch Here

Actress Neha Dhupia marked the International Breastfeeding Week by launching the ‘Freedom To Feed’ campaign.The campaign demands a freedom for women to be able to breastfeed their babies, without having to feel apologetic about it in any way.

The actress launched the campaign by means of a powerful video that she shared on her official Instagram account. The video shows the moments that Neha has shared with her daughter and was captioned, “”#freedomtofeed – an initiative by Neha Dhupia. Let’s start a conversation… As mothers we need #freedomtofeed … #internationalbreastfeedingweek #ItsNotAnAd.”

It is in the video that Neha Dhupia talks about her journey as a new mother, the rollercoaster ride that it has been along with how important it is to breastfeed one’s child during the first six months. Quite a few of the other Bollywood personailities including Esha Gupta, Sophie Choudry and Ashish Parmar reacted to her powerful message.