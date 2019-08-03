BJP launched ‘Abhyas Varga’ for MP’s; Party makes attendance compulsory

The ‘Abhyas Varga’, the training session of BJP Mp’s launched by BJP has begun at New Delhi. The two-day training session will end tomorrow.

The party has given strict instruction to all lawmakers of the party. Attendance is compulsory. The training session mainly aims at the newly elected MP’s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will preside the program. The working president of the party J.P.Nadda will attend the program.

The MP’s will be trained on conducting themselves in inside and outside the parliament. A session on NaMo App and Social media will be given to the MP’s by the IT cell head of party Amit Malviya.