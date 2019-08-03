Bollywood actress’s sister to make Bollywood debut

Isabella kaif, the younger sister of popular Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif will soon make her entry into Bollywood film industry. Isabella will play the female lead in Hindi film ‘Kwatha’ opposite Aayush Sharma.

Isabella who has completed four years training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. Isabella made her debut in acting in a Canadian film titled ‘Dr.Cabbie’ produced by Salman Khan.

Kwatha is directed by Karan Lalit Butani and is produced by Aditya Joshi. The shooting of the film will start around September and will be released in 2020.