Congress warns BJP over this issue

The Congress has warned the BJP not to “embark upon any misadventure” in Kashmir amidst swirling reports that the Centre was planning “something big” in the state on constitutional provisions 35A and Art 370.

“Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure,” party leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

His response came on a question whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.