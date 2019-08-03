Latest NewsNEWS

Congress warns BJP over this issue

Aug 3, 2019, 07:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress  has  warned the  BJP  not to “embark upon any misadventure” in Kashmir amidst swirling reports that the Centre was planning “something big” in the state on constitutional provisions 35A and Art 370.

“Let us wait and see what they (the Centre) are doing. But it is clear to me that they are preparing for some misadventure. I would warn them not to embark upon any misadventure,” party leader and former Home Minister P Chidambaram said at a press conference at the party headquarters.

His response came on a question whether the Centre is planning to take any decision on Article 35A, delimitation of constituencies or trifurcation of the state as was being speculated.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close