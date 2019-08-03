Dubai police arrested an Indian for stealing ornaments from Jewellery

An Indian national was arrested by Dubai police for stealing from the jewellery where he was working. The 27-year-old accused has stolen two necklaces worth 18,000 dirhams ( 3.5 lakh Indian rupee). The Dubai Court of First Instance has considered his case on last day.

The theft was reported on June 22. After getting doubt about a possible theft the management conducted a search. In the search, it is found that some ornaments were missing.

The management of the shop has complained to the police about the theft. Then they examined the CCTV footages. The man stealing was recorded in the CCTV. Later he was taken into custody by the police.