‘ It is embarrassing that all this are done by an IAS officer’; Minister M.M.mani on Sriram Venkitaraman

Minister M.M.Mani has come criticizing Sriram Venkitaraman IAS whose car rammed into a bike killing a journalist. The minister pointed out that he tried to put the responsibility on his friend. The car which violated all traffic rules has killed Basheer. It is humiliating that all this are done by an IAS officer, he said.

“The young, vibrant journalist K.Muhammed Basheer was killed by a car which came in Overspeed and violating all traffic rules in midnight. The man who drove the car has tried to put the responsibility of the accident to his fellow traveler who was with him. It is embarrassing that all this are done by an IAS officer. All the traffic violation done by him must be put before the law. No consideration that he is an IAS officer will be given. That is the stand of government”, he wrote on Facebook.

Many people have come supporting Mani’s statement on Facebook. Earlier M.M.Mani has come criticizing Sriram when he was the sub-collector of Munnar. Earlier Many has said that the government can not support drunkards activities. At that time Mani was criticized by many.