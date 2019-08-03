J&K : 83 per cent of stone pelters become terrorists,says Indian Army

Speaking on the locals who joined terrorism, Lieutenant General Dhillon asserted that 83 per cent of were stone pelters. He warned the families that for a mere amount of Rs 500 a person shouldn’t be allowed to pelt stones as “today’s stone pelters are tomorrow’s terrorists”. In 2019, 60 per cent terrorists were killed within 10 days of picking up guns—- 17 per cent were killed within three months and 36 per cent were killed within six months

He informed that Amarnath Yatra was a target for the Pakistani Army-backed terrorists who wanted to disrupt the pilgrimage. Lieutenant General Dhillon asserted that based on information from credible sources, a thorough search is being conducted on both the northern route (Pahalgam) and southern route (Baltal) along with the adjoining areas. He added that several IEDs, ammunition, an M24 American sniper rifle and even Pakistani Army mine has also been recovered, which was targetted at pilgrims. The search is being conducted by the Army along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The GOC Chinar corps said that the situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is under control and peaceful as of now. He also informed that infiltration from Pakistan is being attempted regularly and the Indian Army has been foiling the attempts.

Speaking on the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Army warned that it Pakistan makes an attempt again, India will reply.

He also said that terrorist leadership is the main target, especially Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), “but we have been able to eliminate most of the leadership. Work is still in progress”. The GOC informed that the IED threats have also increased.