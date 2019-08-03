Pakistan opened historic gurudwara for Sikh devotees after 72 years

The Pakistan has opened the historic gurudwara, Choa Sahib in the Punjab province to Sikh devotees after 72 years. The gurudwara was opened 72 years after partition. Sikh devotees from India also can visit the gurdwara.

The decision comes as the Sikh community is going to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November. The gurudwara in the Jhelum district of Punjab province in Pakistan was closed in 1947 and was neglected.

The historic gurudwara was built by Maharaja Ranjit Singh and was completed in 1834. It is believed that Guru Nanak, who was returning from the nearby Tilla Jogain temple stayed at the place. At that time the place was in a drought-like condition. Guru Nanak struck the earth with his cane and moved a stone thereby revealing a natural water spring in the area.

Earlier Pakistan also opened historic Teja Singh temple in Sialkot which was also closed on 1947.