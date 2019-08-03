Possibility for Heavy to very heavy rainfall; Alert declared: Video

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert for Mumbai city, west and central Maharashtra. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on today and tomorrow.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai: Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, & Raigad, today. pic.twitter.com/1N5VZCOq3L — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Apart from Mumbai Thane, Raigad and Palghar will also receive heavy rain. The authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges.

In the heavy rainfall which is continuing in Thanei, one person has electrocuted. The normal daily life was affected due to water-logging and flooding.

Maharashtra: Waterlogged and flooded streets continue to affect normal life in parts of the state. Visuals from Virar. pic.twitter.com/BCN2GtqZN0 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urged the people not to go to places were flood can occur and not visit beaches as there is a chance for high tide.

Maharashtra: Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde has issued orders that all schools & colleges in Palghar will remain closed today, in view of continuous rainfall in the area. https://t.co/zyLq3fIgRB — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019