Possibility for Heavy to very heavy rainfall; Alert declared: Video

Aug 3, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert for Mumbai city, west and central Maharashtra. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on today and tomorrow.

Apart from Mumbai Thane, Raigad and Palghar will also receive heavy rain. The authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges.

In the heavy rainfall which is continuing in Thanei, one person has electrocuted. The normal daily life was affected due to water-logging and flooding.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation urged the people not to go to places were flood can occur and not visit beaches as there is a chance for high tide.

