‘Power hitting!’: Chris Gayle smashes Pakistan bowler: Video

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle again astonished cricket fans by his power hitting. He once again proved that he is the master of T20 cricket. Gayle stormed in the Canada Global League. He picked 32 runs in an over by Pakistan bowler Shdab Khan’s over.

Gayle scored 4 sixes and 2 fours in the 13th over bowled by Shdab Khan. He scored 6-6-4-4-6-6- in the over.

Gayle scored 94 runs in just 44 balls. He scored 9 sixes and 6 fours in the innings. But he missed a second century in the tournament.

By the support of his innings, Vancouver Knights defeated Edmonton Royals by six wickets. In the earlier game, Gayle scored 122 runs.