Rare Assam tea bags a whopping price

A rare variety of Assam tea wrote a new world record by bagging a whopping price. The tea got a record price of Rs.70,500. The tea broke the old record set by Manohari Gold another Assam tea which bagged Rs.50,000 per kilo.

The Orthodox Gloden Tips tea from the Maijaan tea estate in Dibrugarh got this record price in the auction held at Tea Auction Centre at Guwahati. This tea is harvested from 100-year-old tea plants. The tea was auctioned at a price of Rs.70,500 for one kilogram.

The estate is owned by Assam Tea Company, which is the oldest tea estate in the world. The tea is produced from the century-old plants.