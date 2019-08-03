Seven Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Security forces achieved major success in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh as they gunned down seven Maoists on Saturday. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered and the operation is still underway. “7 Naxals killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi Police Station in Rajnandgaon,” DM Awasthi, Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh, said.

The exchange of fire occurred around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoists operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.So far, seven bodies have been found from the spot, he said./