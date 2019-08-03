“Something major is about to happen in the country’ says this VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi

Controversial VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi claimed on Saturday that “something major” is about to happen in the country and preparations are underway to hoist the tricolour in Kashmir on August 15.

“There is a big reason why the Amarnath Yatra has been stopped. The reason is that preparations are underway to unfurl the tricolour across the Kashmir Valley on Independence Day,” she told news persons here.

Prachi also claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will soon put SP leader Azam Khan behind bars. She hailed the BJP’s decision to expel MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor in 2017, saying strict action should be.

She hailed the BJP’s decision to expel MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who is accused of raping a minor in 2017, saying strict action should be taken against such people.