South-Indian action choreographer compares Mohanlal and Mammootty

Mafia Sasi is one of the busiest fight master and action choreographer of South-Indian film industry. He has worked with almost all big stars of the industry.

He has now come with comparing the different interests of Malayalam’s two big M’s -Mohanlal and Mammotty. Mafia Sasi compared Mohanlal and Mammotty in an interview.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal have different tastes in action. Mammootty likes rope action scenes. He likes to do action scenes with ropes.

Mohanlal has a special interest in entertaining and supporting newcomers. He did not like to use dupes or body doubles in action scenes. He likes to do action scenes by himself, Sasi revealed.