Tamil actor Ajith Kumar secures second place in shooting championship

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar secured second place in national shooting championship held. He secured the second place competing with 850 other contestants.

The shooting championship was held at Coimbatore. Ajith contested in 10mm air pistol. He represented Chennai Rifles club. The championship was conducted by Madurai, Chennai, and Coimbatore rifle clubs. Now he can contest in the national level championships.

Ajith Kumar is a sports enthusiast and it is a well-known fact. He is very interested in car racing and even participates in car racing competitions. Ajith Kumar also participates in aero-modeling also. He has also worked as a consultant for Madras Institute of Technology students.