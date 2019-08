In badminton, India’s pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty enter the men’s doubles event at the Thailand Open Badminton Championship in Bangkok. They defeated the South-Korean pair Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20,22-24,21-9.

The Indian pair by entering the finals also become the first Indian doubles pair to reach the final of a World Tour 500 event.

They will face the Chinese pair Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen in the final.