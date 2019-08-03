TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s new photos goes viral

Former Bengali actress and now a Trinamool Congres MP Nusrat Jahan is a pet of social media. She has been hitting the headlines just after she joined politics just before the general election.

The young MP is married to a businessmen Nikhil Jain which has aroused the wrath of the Muslim clerics. A ‘fatwa’ was released by a Muslim cleric after she has been seen wearing ‘Sindhoor’ on her forehead.

Now the MP has celebrated her first Hariyali Teej or Sindhara Dooj. She has shared the photos of this celebration on social media.

The Hariyali Teej is a three-day festival dedicated to Goddess Parvati.On the occasion of Hariyali Teej the mother in law gifts clothes, jewelry, beauty products, henna and even sweets to a married woman.