Unnao Rape Case: MLA Kuldeep Sengar’s arms licence revoked

The officials informed that the accused in the Unnao rape case Kuldeep Senghar’s arms licences were revoked. The Uttar Pradesh MLA Senghar has a licence to keep a single barrel gun, one rifle and a revolver.

The process to cancel his arms licences was underprocess and on yesterday the Unnao district magistrate ordered to revoke his licence.

CBI has arrested Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA from Bangarmau on April 13 2018. He is in Sitapur jail. He was charged with raping a minor girl in 2017.

The CBI has also filed a case against him after a car carrying the rape victim met an accident on Sunday. In the accident, her two aunts were killed and the victim and her advocate are critically injured.