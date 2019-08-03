‘Vikram-Vedha’ to speak Hindi; Bollywood superstars will act in the remake

Tha Tamil film Vikram-Vedha will be remade in Hindi. The film has gained both critical applause and was a box-office blockbuster. The pre-production works of the Hindi remake is under progress.

The Tamil film directed by Gayathri-Pushkar duo has Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan in the lead role. Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan will play the lead roles in the Hindi version. Saif Ali Khan will do the role of Madhavan and Aamir will do the role played by Vijay Sethupathi.

Pushkar-Gayathri will direct the Hindi version of the film which is produced by renowned Bollywood director Neeraj Pandey. The film will be titled ‘Vikram-Vedha’. The shooting of the film will start in March next year.