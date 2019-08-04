6 essential foods that every breastfeeding mother should include in her diet

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are highly recommended for new mothers as they are rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K as well as fibre, antioxidants, and minerals including calcium. They suit a new mother’s diet well, as they are low in calories too, and can be consumed in a number of forms like salads, soups, curries, and other preparations.

Garlic

Although garlic as a good source of nutrition for the mother has often been the subject of several debates, studies have found that it truly is beneficial for the baby too. It has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that help combat infections and enhance milk production in the mother’s body.

Whole grains

These are recommended for the mother to get the required amount of carbohydrates for better digestion, and to maintain blood sugar levels. Rice, bread, oatmeal, and so on are a great source of carbs, as well as vitamin B, minerals, and fibre.

Nuts and seeds

They contain protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, and work wonders on the skin. Almonds and sesame seeds in particular, are a great non-dairy source of calcium for breastfeeding moms.

Milk and dairy products

Thanks to breastfeeding, the baby gets calcium that helps with bone development and strengthening. Therefore, to produce enough milk, dairy products like buttermilk, cheese, and curd are recommended for lactating mothers.

Oranges

Oranges are ideal for breastfeeding mothers thanks to their rich content of vitamin C. Moreover, they strengthen the immune system and boost energy levels.