A woman police officer investigates 200 rape, sexual abuse cases in 60 days

A woman police officer in Pakistan has investigated 200 rape and sexual abuse cases in just 60 days. Kulsoom Fatima has appointed as the female Station House Officer (SHO) in Pakpattan district in Punjab province in Pakistan two months ago.

She had made an exceptional performance in just two months. The cases related to abuses against woman and minor girls were handed over to her. The District Police Officer in Pakpattan has informed the media that the appointment of female police officers will help in dispensing justice to the people.

She in an interview given to the BBC said that the crimes against minor girls made her angry. And she wanted to do something after she is in a position. She also added that she is happy to be given the same duty which she always wanted to do.