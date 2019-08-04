Advice; Pornography is available on the internet’ says this film maker

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is of the opinion that if someone wants to watch nudity, then the person can opt for pornography, and should not hunt for such things in a web series. “I feel, there should be a purpose behind everything. If scissoring a scene leaves the story incomplete, then it becomes a concern. Filmmakers like Vikramaditya (Motwane) and Anurag (Kashyap) are responsible people. They will obviously not include a scene just to create a sensation. Pornography is available on the internet. So, why would people watch a web series if watching nudity is their purpose?” Pankaj told IANS.
The actor shared his opinion when asked about the raging debate over possible censorship of digital content in India.
