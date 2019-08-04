After Foiling Pakistan’s Infiltration Attempt, this is What Indian Army Tells Pakistan

Indian security forces on Saturday eliminated seven members of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Kupwara’s Keran in Jammu and Kashmir, reports a defense spokesman. The BAT includes special forces personnel of Pak army as well as terrorists.

Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and to target Amarnath Yatra.

After foiling the BAT’s attempt to infiltrate the border, India has offered the Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies for last rites.

“Have offered Pakistan Army to take over the dead bodies(of 5-7 Pak BAT army regulars/terrorists). Pakistan Army has been offered to approach with a white flag and take over the dead bodies for last rites, they are yet to respond” Indian Army said in a statement(as reported by news agency ANI).

Check out these pics of army crackdown: