After Ignoring Many Startling Murders, M.M Mani is Quick to Condemn the Road Accident Involving Sreeram Venkitaraman

Kerala may have a better Law enforcement system than many other states in India, but its citizens would know that the state is not immune to nerve-racking incidents of violent and planned murders. In many of those incidents, leaders and workers of the Left have found themselves wearing the outfit of perpetrators and executioners and many of its top-level leaders have been conspicuous by their silence on the issue.

M.M Mani, the electricity minister of Kerala, had hardly been vocal in the incidents of violence involving workers of CPI(M) but wasted no time to cash in on the opportunity to condemn the horrible road accident yesterday, where an inebriated IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman allegedly rammed his car into journalist Basheer.

“It was found that the Civil Service Officer tried to put the blame of the accident on the lady who was travelling with him. It’s embarrassing that all of this has been done by an IAS officer. He should not get the consideration of being an IAS officer, that will be the attitude of the government,” he wrote on Facebook. (original FB post below)

M.M Mani and Sriram Venkitaraman have been at loggerheads before as the latter had taken action against the encroachers in the hill station of Munnar. Sriam had removed a cross which was erected on an encroached land and Mani had said that the officer must be sent to a ‘mental asylum’ for his action. Sriram’s massive anti-encroachment drive in Idukki had made him a pain in the neck for many and Mani had called him “the henchman of the RSS.”- Those who are familiar with Kerala politics, especially with CPI(M), would understand the tactics of branding people who fall out of their favour as ‘right-wing’.

M.M Mani has often been blamed for his poor dam management, shot to notoriety with his ‘boasting’ of CPI (M) murdering as many as 13 political rivals and now has cashed in on the right moment to settle scores with his rival Sriram.

Sriram should not be justified in the latest incident, but that doesn’t mean his efforts against the powerful land mafia was a fiasco. Any attempt to dub it so must be stopped.