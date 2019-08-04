BJP government won’t last; Elections may happens soon, says former CM

Janata Dal(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy claimed that the BJP government lead by B.S.Yeddiyurappa will not last for long. His new statement came hours after his earlier statement that he is going to retire from politics.

Kumarswamy asked the party workers to get ready for the by-elections that will be declared soon in the disqualified MLA’s seats. ” This government will not last for long. In all the 224 seats in the assembly will have an election soon. The by-election in the seats of the disqualified MLA’s will be declared soon”, he said to party workers in a meeting.

The Congress- JD(S) alliance government has stepped out as failed in the confidence motion. 17 MLA’s has resigned from the assembly and withdrew their support to the alliance government. They were disqualified by the assembly speaker. BJP took the power after the alliance government stepped out.