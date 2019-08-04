Checkout who is joining Baburaj’s Black Coffee

The sequel to Aashiq Abu’s Salt N Pepper, titled Black Coffee, started filming recently, and the latest update is that Sunny Wayne has joined the project.

As per reports, the actor will be playing the male lead.

Apart from Sunny, the other new additions to the cast are Rachana Narayanankutty, Lena, and Oviya.

The sequel has actor Baburaj not only in a writing and directing capacity but also as the character he played in the first film.

Also reprising their roles from the original are Shweta Menon, Lal, and Mythili.

Sunny will be also seen next in Pidikittapulli (with Ahaana Krishna) and Anugrahithan Antony (with Gouri Kishan).

Recently, he announced the launch of his production banner Sunny Wayne Productions, through which he will back the next Nivin Pauly-starrer, Padavettu, directed by Liju Krishna.