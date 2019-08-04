Congress MLA files defamation suit against BJP MLA

In Karnataka, senior Congress MLA D.K.Sivakumar has today filed an Rs. 204 crore defamation case against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. Sivakumar filed defamation case against him for leveling false and baseless allegations against him.

D.K.Sivakumar filed defamation case on July 30 in the First Class Judicial Magistrate court in Ramanagar district. The court will consider the case on Septemeber 18.

The BJP MLA has on June 23 accused that D.K.Sivakumar is exerting pressure on BJP leaders and union ministers to ensure that the Income Tax department and Enforcement Department does not pursue cases against him. And if the cases were dropped he will remain neutral over the formation of BJP government in Karnataka.

Sivakumar accused that the accusations were baseless, fake and irresponsible. And said that the statement was made with an intention to tarnish his public image.