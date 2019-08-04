‘Earth as viewed by Chandrayaan 2’: ISRO releases photos of Earth

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the photos of Earth taken Chandrayaan2. The photos were released on the official social media handle of the organization.

Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:28 UT pic.twitter.com/pLIgHHfg8I — ISRO (@isro) August 4, 2019

ISRO has created history by successfully launching the Moon mission of India ‘Chandrayaan 2’ on July 22. The launch was canceled first due to a technical glitch at the last moment. Although it has aroused confusion and anxiety the mission was launched successfully and it has completed all phases till comfortably and is successful. The Chandrayaan 2 will reach Moon’s south pole on September 8.

