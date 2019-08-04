India successfully test-fired ‘Quick Reaction missile’

India today successfully test-fired a ‘Quick Reaction Surface- to Air Missile’ (QRSAM) today. The missile was tested at the test range off the Odisha coast.

Developed by Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) the missile has a range of 30 kilometers. The missile is developed for Indian Army.

The sophisticated all-weather, all-terrain missile was test-fired from the launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range(ITR) at Chandipur around 11.05 am.

The missile is equipped with electronic countermeasures against jamming by aircraft radars. The missile uses a solid-fuel propellant and has the ability to destroy multiple targets.

Thew first trial of the missile was conducted on June 2017. On February 2019, two rounds of trials were also carried out successfully.