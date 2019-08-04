India won the toss and choose to bat second against West Indies in second T20

Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat in the second T20 International against West Indies here on Sunday.

India are playing an unchanged side while West Indies have brought in left-arm spinner Khary Pierre in place of John Campbell.

Teams: India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.