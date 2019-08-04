Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 58 people from food hit Thane

An Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 58 people, including 16 children, stuck in floods in Khadavali area here on Sunday.

“The operation was challenging due to the bad weather but we rescued 58 citizens. We are taking care of their needs and are

providing basic treatment to them,” said IAF officer Subhash.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police have also been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the

state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains.