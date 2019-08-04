Jammu And Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called an ahigh-level meeting to review the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The high-level meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Intelligence Bureau chief Aravind Kumar and RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel.

The meeting discussed the safe return of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims from the state. Amit Shah will visit the state after the Parliament sessions get over.

Earlier the state government has urged the Amarnath pilgrims and tourists to leave the valley immediately as a chance for a terror attack exist in the state.