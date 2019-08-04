KSEB may impose load shedding and power cut

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) informed that it may impose load shedding and power cut in the state if sufficient rain is not received in this month. The KSEB chairman N.S.Pillai informed that the board may impose restriction in consumption after the review meeting which is to be held on 16 of this month.

The dams in the state have not sufficient water. In Idukki, only 20.3% of water is left and in, Sabarigiri 17.5% and in Idamalayar 20.2% water is left.

If sufficient rain is not received, the board can not meet the present consumption. If Edamon – Kochi 400Kv line is completed the state can bring current from other states. But it is not completed as some cases in court.