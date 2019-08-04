Man suicides after shooting his wife

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, a young man suicided after shooting his wife.

Ankush Sharma aged 29 committed suicide after shooting his wife Ashwani aged 23 from his licensed 12-bore gun at his home in Gatha village. Ankush Sharma who runs a shop done this on today afternoon at 1.15 pm.

Sharma died on the spot of a gunshot wound in his neck. But his wife suffered injuries on her chest and is under the critical condition in a hospital.

The reason which leads Sahram to do this action is unknown. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.