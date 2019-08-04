Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun expresses sorry for plastic-wrapped gift for new CM

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun was caught offering a plastic-wrapped gift to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, earning the wrath of environmentalists.

The video went viral on social mediathe mayor was forced to admit to her faux pas, following which she vowed to lead by example by paying a penalty of Rs 500 for her mistake.

Gangambike apologised. “I don’t know who bought the dry fruits basket wrapped in plastic. Nevertheless, I admit to my mistake and am willing to be punished. Being the mayor of the city, I should set an example to the others. On Saturday, I’ll pay a fine of Rs 500 to the special commissioner (SWM),” she told DH.