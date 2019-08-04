“Officer’s Like him are a Shame For Our land” K Muraleedharan M.P Lashes Out at Sriram Venkataraman

Kerala IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman has landed in trouble as the car he was driving rammed into a bike, killing the rider journalist, K.M Basheer. The victim was the Thiruvananthapuram bureau chief of Malayalam daily Siraaj. Kerala is eagerly following the incident and Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Vadakara, V Muraleedharan said that such officers are a shame for the land.

It is sad to know that he(Sriram) has been leading such a bad lifestyle in his personal life. Such officers being in civil service is a shame for our land. The chief minister should conduct an investigation on which all government officials helped him(Sriram). If someone was found helping him, the government should initiate action against them,” opined Muraleedharan

.