Passengers got scared and screamed in fear seeing an unexpected guest inside flight: Video

The passengers in a flight become shocked to see an unexpected guest inside the flight. Some were frightened and some screamed in fear. Some others shut them inside the toilet.
I can’t believe there was a bat on a Spirit Airlines flight. I’ve only ever seen raccoons.
— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 2, 2019
The guest was none other than a bat. The bat flew inside the flight freely. The video of this has become viral on social media.
It's a merger pic.twitter.com/DWC5UWnHfO
— Jason Brown (@Super_Coen_Bros) August 2, 2019
The bat boarded the Spirit airlines flight from North Carolina to New Jersey. The bat was spotted after thirty minutes the flight has taken from North Carolina.
me, twice a year: “i’ll never fly spirit again.”
me, this morning, after deciding i’d rather save 12 dollars: pic.twitter.com/ASqk3bb89j
— Peter Scattini (@jpscattini) July 31, 2019
