Payal Rajput is on her way towards RDX Love and this is why

Payal Rajput, who became popular with her portrayal in a negative role in RX100, will be soon seen in RDX Love. The film, which is produced by C. Kalyan and directed by Shankar Bhanu, has Tejus Kancherla playing the male lead.

Senior actor Venkatesh, who is paired with Payal in a film called Venky Mama, released the first look of the film on Saturday. Sources tell us that Payal had requested Venkatesh to launch her next film’s look as well, and he obliged.

The actress is apparently very happy about the film, which as per sources, has wrapped up its shoot and is now in the post-production phase. Touted to be an emotional romantic entertainer, the movie also stars senior actors like Naresh, Amani and Thulasi.