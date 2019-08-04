‘Poetic Justice’: Devikulam MLA’s Facebook against Sriram Venkitaraman invites criticism

CPM MLA from Devikulam Idukki, S.Rajendran’s post on the road accident caused by Sriram Venkitaraman IAS in which a journalist was killed has invited criticism from netizens. Rajendran has called Sriram Venkitaraman as a ‘media supported beurocrat’.

Rajendran in the Facebook post writes that killing a man by rash driving violating all traffic rules after consuming liquor. The man behind the accident is an IAS officer who is dear to the media. Rajendran wrote this on facebook expressing condolence to the deceased journalist K.M.basheer.

Rajendran has been in a constant fight with Sriram while he was the Devikulam sub-collector. The tug of war between MLA and sub-collector has hit the headlines many times. This makes his FB post controversial.

many people have come criticizing MLA for sharing a post like this. People had to comment against MLA for posting this kind of post at this time.