Priyanka chopra is way more hotter than earlier in this attire and the price will make you say alas!

Priyanka Chopra isn’t just an actress but a trend-setter and fashion icon too. From her ‘shatter the glass ceiling’ speech to schooling a journalist on eve-teasing and feminism to her brilliant versatility on the 70mm, PeeCee is fabulous. While we wait for her next on-screen appearance, it’s her fashion choices that take us by a storm. Whether it’s strutting in and out of airports to her jaw-drop gorgeous looks at the MET Gala and Oscars, Priyanka is glamour redefined.