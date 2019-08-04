Rain Updates: Five people drowned ; Cattles swept away in flash flood: Video

Maharshtra is facing one of the worst rainy seasons in the state’s history. The state is witnessing heavy rainfall for last some days. The daily life of people in many parts of the state is affected. Heavy rain is continuing in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar.

In Maharashtra, five people including three students have drowned in separate incidents. The incidents occurred at Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane. Four girls belonging to a group of seven girl students who visited a waterfall in Navi Mumbai had swept away.

But now a video has shown that the rain and flood have not only made difficulty to hi=umans but also for animals. The water level in dams, rivers, and other reservoirs are rising and it creates difficulty for animals in Palghar.

In a video that is circulated on the social media, it has been shown that a small herd of cattle which tried to cross a bridge on the river Surya has been washed away in the water.