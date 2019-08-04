Rajinikanth fans upset; ‘Boycottcomali’ trends in social media

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s fans are upset over the yet to release Tamil ‘Comali’ starring Jayam Ravi. The fans have come criticizing the trailer of the film released. The Rajini fans accuse that the film mocks Rajinikanth. They accuse that in the trailer released earlier the makers mocks the political entry of the superstar.

In the trailer, Jayam Ravi who rises from a coma after 16 years asks which year? Then the character played by Yogi Babu switch on a TV and in that Rajanikant speaks about his political entry. Jayam Ravi says that this is not 2016 and 1996.

Rajinikanth confirmed his political entry on 2017 January December 31. But earlier in 1996, Rajinikanth has said if Jayalalitha won this time even God cannot save Tamil Nadu.

The fans ask to remove the scene. A hashtag campaign ‘boycottcomaali’ is trending on twitter.

