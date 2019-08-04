Release date of ‘Mohanlal -Suriyaa starer ‘Kaappaan’ announced.

Giving a big disappointment to Mohanlal fans and Suriya fans the release date of “Kaappaan’ was postponed. The film directed by K.V.Anand has Mohanlal and Suriya in the lead roles. This is for the first time that both the actors sharing screen space.

The film which is announced to release early on August 30. But as the multi-lingual film ‘Saho’ starring Prabhas was also announced to release on the same date, the producers of the film decide to postpone the release to avoid the clash of two big-budget films in the market.

Lyca production the makers of the film has announced that the film will hit the theatres on September 20.