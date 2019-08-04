Latest NewsCinemaEntertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi film ‘Baba’ heads to ‘Golden Globes’

Aug 4, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Marathi film ‘Baba’ will be screened at ‘Golden Globes’ 2020. The film released in India on August 2 has grabbed critical and audience applause. The film is produced by Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt under the banner Sanjay Dutt productions.

The film narrates the story of a poor Marathi family. The film will be screened in the foreign-language film category of Golden Globe in 2020. Deepak Dobriyal plays the lead role in the film. The film is directed by Raj Gupta.

Sanjay Dutt is aiming at producing mainstream Bollywood films and also regional language films under his production house. Currently, he is producing one Punjabi film and two Bollywood films under his production house.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close