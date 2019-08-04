Sanjay Dutt’s Marathi film ‘Baba’ heads to ‘Golden Globes’

Marathi film ‘Baba’ will be screened at ‘Golden Globes’ 2020. The film released in India on August 2 has grabbed critical and audience applause. The film is produced by Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and his wife Maanayata Dutt under the banner Sanjay Dutt productions.

The film narrates the story of a poor Marathi family. The film will be screened in the foreign-language film category of Golden Globe in 2020. Deepak Dobriyal plays the lead role in the film. The film is directed by Raj Gupta.

#Baba is being screened at the Golden Globe Awards! All the best team ? Hope it turns into a nomination & brings good news for all of us. pic.twitter.com/QkOMvBgPJt — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 2, 2019

Sanjay Dutt is aiming at producing mainstream Bollywood films and also regional language films under his production house. Currently, he is producing one Punjabi film and two Bollywood films under his production house.