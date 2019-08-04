Seven-year-old from TVPM solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded

Many say that Rubik’s cube has something to do with mathematics, while others say that it is all about logic. Devnandan Aneesh, a seven-year-old student from Thiruvananthapuram, solves this puzzle with ease. What makes things interesting is the fact that he does it with a blindfold. He has got an appreciation from the India Book of Records for solving a Rubik’s cube blindfolded in 78 seconds.

Devnandan started solving the cube at the age of six. “There are three other senses —smell, touch and sound that helps one to solve the cube even though the eyes are shut. Although Devnandan started solving the Rubik’s Cube, it was later on that we realised that he had skills to do so using a blindfold,” says Aneesh T Rajan, Devnandan’s father who is an architect. A cubing enthusiast himself, he has been giving training to his son.

As for the training, Aneesh says, “It can be practised anytime and cracked through logical moves. I usually make my son do the cube before going to sleep or during his free time.” He is waiting for confirmation of two Guinness records, one is for a blindfold and the other for mirror cubing. Devnandan is also a chess player and a state-level winner in roller skating.