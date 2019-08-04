“Shameful” Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out at Former Cricketers For this Reason

India started their West Indies tour on a brilliant note, handing the Carribeans a 4 wicket defeat. It was the debutant Navdeep Saini’s bowling performance that made matters easy for India, as the speedster picked 3 wickets in his 4 overs, giving away just 17 runs. Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir was elated with Navdeep’s performance but was severe in his criticism against Bishen Singh Bedi and Chetan Chauhan, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) members who had written off Saini.

Bedi and Chauhan part of a faction of the DDCA members had not approved the choice of Gambhir to bring include Saini in the Delhi Ranji Trophy team. Now, with his stellar performance in his debut match, Gambhir feels Saini has given a fitting reply to both Bedi and Chauhan.

“Kudos Navdeep Saini on ur India debut. U already have 2 wickets even before u have bowled- @BishanBedi & @ChetanChauhanCr. Their middle stumps are gone seeing the debut of a player whose cricketing obituary they wrote even before he stepped on the field, shame!!!” Gambhir wrote on Twitter.

Saini had picked up the wicket of Nicholas Pooran, Hetmeyer and Pollard and his final over of the match was a wicket maiden!