T20: India defeated West Indies in the first T20

Aug 4, 2019, 12:12 am IST
In cricket, India defeated hosts West Indies in the first T20 match played on Saturday. India defeated West Indies by 4 wickets at Florida.

India who won the toss opted to bowl first. In the speculated overs West Indies could only score 95 runs by losing 9 wickets.

India chased down the target in 17.2 over by losing 6 wickets. India is now leading the series of three matches. The second match will be played on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma who scored 24 runs is top score of India. Shikhar Dhawan (1), Rishabh Pant(0), Maneesh Pandey (19), Kunal Pandey (12) are the scores by other Indian batsmen.

Navdeep Saini, who debuted in the match has picked three wickets of West Indies. Kieren Pollard who scored 49 runs is the top score of West Indies. Bhuvaneswar Kumar picked two wickets.

