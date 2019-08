In Badminton, Indian players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty wrote a new history. The Indian pair has won the Men’s doubles title at the Thailand Open Badminton Tournament in Bangkok.

By winning this title the Indian pair has become the first Indian pair to a win a Badminton World Federation Super 500 final.

The Indian pair has defeated Chinese duo Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen by 21-19,18-21,21-18.